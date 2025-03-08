Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 240,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,148,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $712,966,000 after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $265.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.