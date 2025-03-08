Asure Software’s (ASUR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $290.50 million, a PE ratio of -23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 7.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 350.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter worth $5,191,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 25.4% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after buying an additional 502,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

