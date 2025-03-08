ATB Capital Upgrades CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) to “Outperform”

ATB Capital upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.59.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$7.01 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stella Cosby sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$43,040.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$547,890.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.