ATB Capital Upgrades CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) to “Outperform”

ATB Capital upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$11.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.59.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CEU
CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %
CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Stella Cosby sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$43,040.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$547,890.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CES Energy Solutions
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.