Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,580,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $59,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.39%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

