Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $84.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $84.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

