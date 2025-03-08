Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,278,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,972,000 after acquiring an additional 996,351 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.35.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

