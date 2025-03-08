Atria Investments Inc Acquires 22,511 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 99,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

PEY opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

