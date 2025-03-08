Atria Investments Inc Decreases Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

QYLD stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

