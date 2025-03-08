Atria Investments Inc Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.02.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

