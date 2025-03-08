Atria Investments Inc Has $4.62 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 39,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $137.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $130.54 and a 1 year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

