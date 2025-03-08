Atria Investments Inc Has $4.86 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCV opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $17.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.