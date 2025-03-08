Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,037 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 46,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $265.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,316.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.25 and a 52 week high of $277.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.62 and a 200 day moving average of $246.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

