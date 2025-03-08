Atria Investments Inc Sells 22,400 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

