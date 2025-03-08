Atria Investments Inc Sells 664 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 352.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 73,336 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $203,000. M&G PLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $9,720,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $254,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,402.81.

MELI opened at $2,009.34 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,374.54. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,942.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,970.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

