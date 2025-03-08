Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pool by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,886,000 after buying an additional 232,914 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,750,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 44.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,981,000 after purchasing an additional 66,791 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 172,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 66,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $364.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.51.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

