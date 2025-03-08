Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 4.3% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $38,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,491,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,029.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 420,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,429,000 after acquiring an additional 383,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.18.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total value of $106,366.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,233.98. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total value of $704,869.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,007.90. The trade was a 43.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,478 shares of company stock worth $1,617,241. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $306.45 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $231.27 and a one year high of $322.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

