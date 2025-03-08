Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at CIBC

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$12.75 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.61.

Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$10.15 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$9.69 and a 1 year high of C$12.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$497.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

