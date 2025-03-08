Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 3.5%

PYPL opened at $70.48 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

