Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BPCGY opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

