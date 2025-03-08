Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BPCGY opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.
About Banco Comercial Português
