Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,936 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.