Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $23,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $119.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $124.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

