Banco Santander S.A. Has $14.93 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1,839.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,959 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 182,059 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in DexCom by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $3,309,794 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

