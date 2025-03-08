Banco Santander S.A. Has $41.17 Million Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,938 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $41,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $157.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.61. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $136.93 and a twelve month high of $164.21.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

