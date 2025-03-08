Banco Santander S.A. Sells 35,294 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,294 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVV opened at $578.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $599.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.