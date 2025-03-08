Banco Santander S.A. Sells 35,294 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,294 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
IVV opened at $578.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $599.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- What is a support level?
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.