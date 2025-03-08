Banco Santander S.A. Sells 574 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,555 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,947,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.43.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $259.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

