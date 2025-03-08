Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,605,315 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,700 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $79,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,926,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,880,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after buying an additional 473,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,672,000 after buying an additional 3,410,597 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,825,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,094,000 after buying an additional 1,506,606 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.24.

Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.



