Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 35,705.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,011 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $71,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.45.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $262.75 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

