Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 4,908 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $114,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.62.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,750. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total value of $109,965,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,696,838.46. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $282.74 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

