Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

NYSE BAC opened at $41.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Bank of America by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

