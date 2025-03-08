Bank of America Upgrades Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $240.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $215.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $208.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -835.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.65. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.84.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Zscaler by 1,786.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $357,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 1,396.2% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

