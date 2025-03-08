Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$149.00.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of BMO opened at C$141.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$142.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$132.25. The firm has a market cap of C$102.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$109.02 and a 1-year high of C$151.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

In other news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total transaction of C$1,601,592.91. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.87, for a total transaction of C$482,024.87. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

