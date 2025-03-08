Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

BBSI opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

