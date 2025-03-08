BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Down 10.1% – Here’s Why

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.24 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 1,680,752 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 611% from the average session volume of 236,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.75. The company has a market capitalization of £81.78 million, a P/E ratio of -357.52 and a beta of 0.64.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

