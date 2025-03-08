Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 54.8% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in ASML by 7.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in ASML by 14.0% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $732.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $288.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $733.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $748.39. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

