Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $707.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $696.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $853.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $642.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

