Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,567,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 230,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 283.6% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

GDX stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

