Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

FDVV stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.