Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 101.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bakala Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bakala Capital LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.