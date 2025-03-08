Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $566,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Unum Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.35.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at $80,402,427.63. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,751. The trade was a 18.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

