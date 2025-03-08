Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCG. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $22.69 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $28.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $395.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.75.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Articles

