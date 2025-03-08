Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 466 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Creative Planning bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.10. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $65.18.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

