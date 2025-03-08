Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 966 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Aflac by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,964,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $108.48 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at $23,018,701.20. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

