Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16,166.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 912,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after buying an additional 907,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,599,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,866,000 after purchasing an additional 276,698 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 259,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,446,000 after purchasing an additional 196,458 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOE opened at $162.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.37 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

