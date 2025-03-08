BBR Partners LLC Buys Shares of 53,403 Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)

BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGX. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Metagenomi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metagenomi by 105.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 173,796 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metagenomi by 209.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 136,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 92,468 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Metagenomi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Metagenomi from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Metagenomi Stock Performance

Shares of Metagenomi stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Metagenomi, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $12.10.

Metagenomi Company Profile

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

