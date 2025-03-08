BBR Partners LLC Decreases Stake in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

BBR Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in OmniAb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 802,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb Price Performance

Shares of OABI stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. OmniAb, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OmniAb

Insider Activity at OmniAb

In related news, insider Charles S. Berkman sold 25,489 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $82,584.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,935.60. The trade was a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr sold 41,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,749,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,830.36. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,260 shares of company stock worth $376,601. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Profile

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OABI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.