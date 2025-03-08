Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Acquires 264 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $225.86 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

