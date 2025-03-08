Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.6% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $150.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.08. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.51 and a 1-year high of $238.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Biogen

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.