Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Invests $252,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,462,000 after buying an additional 288,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,541,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,230,000 after acquiring an additional 161,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 6.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,858,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,523,000 after purchasing an additional 415,002 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $168.15 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $163.01 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $221.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.73.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

