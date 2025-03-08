Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 301.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $268.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $198.94 and a 12-month high of $272.32. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

