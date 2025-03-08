Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 80 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Republic Services by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $234.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.91 and a 1 year high of $240.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.91 and a 200 day moving average of $210.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.